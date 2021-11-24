Big Win at Home for the Lions
November 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
On Wednesday night, the Lions started a three-game series at home against the Reading Royals.
After a fairly calm start, forward Justin Ducharme scored with help of Shawn St-Amant and Hayden Shaw to put the Lions ahead.
Quickly at the start of the second, Anthony Nellis beat the Royals goalie to make 2-0 Lions. A few minutes later, Olivier Archambault made it 3-0 Lions with the help of Peter Abbandonato and Terrence Amorosa.
Late in the third period, the Royals took advantage of a power play to score their first goal. Late in the game, forwards Peter Abbandonato and Justin Ducharme confirmed the Lions' victory by scoring one after the other.
The Lions leave the Colisée Vidéotron with a victory in this first game of a three-game series against the Reading Royals.
The Lions' next game will take place this Friday, November 26th at home, against the Royals.
