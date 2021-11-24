Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals: November 25, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (7-5-1-0) host the Norfolk Admirals (7-5-0-0) for the first time this season on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears will play their next four games at home against the Admirals. Thursday morning's game marks the third of eight total meetings this season between Orlando and Norfolk - the Solar Bears are 0-1-1-0 in their only two road games against the Admirals earlier this month.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Orlando is coming off a 1-0 overtime win at Atlanta on Tuesday night; Luke Boka scored the game-winner, while Brad Barone made 32 saves for his first shutout of the season.

The Admirals have dropped three of their past four games, including their last three on the road.

Forward Fabrizio Ricci is expected to play in his 100th career ECHL game. He has nine points (3g-6a) in 41 career games with the Solar Bears.

Defenseman Michael Brodzinski enters Thursday's game with a six-game point streak (3g-6a).

Defenseman Kevin Lohan is poised to skate in his 153rd career regular season game with Orlando, passing Mike Monfredo (2017-20) and Scott Tanski (2012-16) for sole possession of third place on the team's games played list.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears resume their four-game homestand with the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, when the team hosts Women in Hockey Night.

