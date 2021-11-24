Montana Onyebuchi Recalled by Barracuda
November 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Montana Onyebuchi has been recalled by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.
Onyebuchi, 21, has three assists in eight games with the Solar Bears, and has also skated in two matches for San Jose.
The Solar Bears have also activated defenseman Andrew McLean from the team's reserve list.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to open up a four-game set with the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The game is a Thirsty Thursday - fans can take advantage of $5 draft beer specials during the match.
Montana Onyebuchi Recalled by Barracuda
