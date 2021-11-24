Icemen Use Two Shorthanded Goals to Rally Past Stingrays

November 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Jacksonville Icemen defeated the South Carolina Stingrays thanks to a big third period penalty kill. Derek Lodermeier and Craig Martin had the shorthanded goals, while Martin also scored the game winning goal.

Icemen goaltender Tyler Wall played a great period as he has made a few good saves to keep Jacksonville right in the game. The Stingrays got on the board first as the Icemen had a turnover at their blueline which resulted in the puck going in the back of the net by Carter .....

The Icemen got off to a hot start in the period and created a lot of the offensive zone pressure. Early in the period, Ara Nazarian first a shot from the circle that hit off the post, but the rebound bounced directly to Vladislav Mikhalchuk who shoved the puck to tie it up the game at one goal apiece.

Things opened up in the third period, and the Stingrays got off to a quick start in the third as they scored two early goals to go up by two. Nate Pionk found a puck that wandered to his stick in the slot and immediately snapped shot for the marker. Moments later, Cowlthorpe blocked a clearing attempt in the zone and rifled a shot past Icemen netminder Tyler Wally to make it a 3-1 Rays lead.

Leading by two, South Carolina received a power play opportunity. On the penalty kill, the Icemen scored two shorthanded goals, the first by Derek Lodermeier who put back a rebound off the backwall, and the second one by Craig Martin who put back his own rebound on the shortside to tie the game up at three goals apiece. The Icemen score two shorthanded goals on the same penalty kill, and now lead the ECHL with six shorthanded tallies.

Later in the third, the Icemen claimed the lead when Craig Martin scored another goal, off of a redirection to take the lead and go up by one goal. The Icemen locked down the remainder of the game and eventually went on to win the game 4-3.

The Icemen are back in action Wednesday, November 24th at 7pm vs the Florida Everblades

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, November 24, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. - $2 Beer and Wine night! It's also Gobble Wobble, presented by Wicked Barley and Tango Distillery. For $25 you can receive an Icemen ticket, an hour of beer and cocktails, and other treats from Jerimiah's Italian Ice of Jacksonville Beach & Icecapades. To purchase or for more information, visit www.jaxicemen.com

Friday, November 26, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. - Laugh Your Ice Off Package, purchase includes one Icemen ticket and a 45-minute post game comedy performance by Mike Freed, Jenn Weeks and Brian Zeolla. To purchase or for more information, visit www.jaxicemen.com

Saturday, November 27, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. The Annual Teddy Bear Toss! Bring a new or gently used teddy bear of stuffed animal toy to throw onto the ice after the Icemen score their first goal. All of the stuffed toys will be distributed to local children's charities for the holidays!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 24, 2021

Icemen Use Two Shorthanded Goals to Rally Past Stingrays - Jacksonville Icemen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.