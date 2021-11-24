Game Notes: at Wichita

GAME #13 at Wichita

11/24/21 | INTRUST Bank Arena | 7:05 P.M. CST

LAST TIME OUT: Tanner Schachle's third period goal gave the Rush a 4-3 lead but Allen Americans scored twice late and came from behind to beat the Rush, 5-4, Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Jake Wahlin had a goal and two assists and Zach Court picked up two assists in the loss.

PACKING THEM IN: The Rush welcomed 4,237 fans for Saturday's game, a season-high for attendance for a Rapid City home game. They surpassed the 4,133 they had on Opening Night, October 22 against the Tulsa Oilers. Rapid City is averaging 3,247 fans per game.

OUT OF OFFICE: Wednesday's game marks the first on an eight-game road swing for Rapid City that will take place over the span of 12 days. The Rush will play those eight games in four different cities as the trip includes stops in Wichita, Kansas City, Tulsa and Allen. Rapid City has 1-2-1-0 in four road games thus far this season as opposed to 3-4-0-1 at home.

POWER OUTAGE: The Rush's power play started out the season red-hot but has struggled as of late; going just 1-for-14 over its past four games and 2-for-20 in its last six. In the past six games, Rapid City's power play percentage has fallen from 33.3% to 22.5%. The Rush still have the fourth-best power play in the ECHL. On Wednesday, they face the second-best penalty killing unit in the league' Wichita has killed off 90% of its penalties thus far this season.

WAHLIN PICKING UP STEAM: Jake Wahlin had six points (2 G, 4 A) in Rapid City's three games against Allen last week, including the first two goals of his ECHL career. Wahlin set a career-high with three points (1 G, 2 A) on Saturday and joined Max Coatta as the only Rapid City players to record three-point games this season. He is now fourth on the team with eight points.

SCOUTING THE THUNDER: Wichita started the season slow but enters Wednesday on a four-game winning streak. Thunder goaltender Evan Buitenhuis has played every game and is 6-5-0 with a 2.36 GAA and .927 SV%.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush placed forward Darren McCormick on waivers on Sunday morning. McCormick had appeared in four games for Rapid City and registered one assist...Wednesday is the first of nine scheduled meetings between the Rush and the Thunder this season, six of which will take place in Wichita...the Rush went 12-for-16 on the penalty kill in their three games against Allen last week...Quinn Wichers scored his first professional goal in the first period on Saturday night.

UP NEXT: Rapid City will make a short trip to Independence, Missouri for their first meeting of the season with the Kansas City Mavericks. Puck drop at the Cable Dahmer Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

