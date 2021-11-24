Zach Hall Returns as the Americans Open a Series in Idaho

Allen Americans forward Zach Hall (left)

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans forward Zach Hall (left)(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), open a three-game series with the Idaho Steelheads, starting tonight in Boise, Idaho. The Americans won two of three games against the Rapid City Rush last weekend to win their first series of the season.

The team made a significant signing yesterday with the addition of forward Zach Hall. The Belleville, Ontario native played with the Americans during the 2016-2017 season, as well as 2017-2018. In the 16-17 campaign, he had 28 points in just 33 games (11 goals and 17 assists). He played his junior hockey with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League from 2011-2015.

The Americans will be without injured players Antoine Bibeau, Jack Combs, and JD Dudek tonight. Also missing from the lineup are Dawson Butt, Eric Roy, Branden Troock and Francis Marotte for Covid19 protocol. Combs will once again handle the bench duties tonight for Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson, who remains back in Texas under Covid 19 protocol. Chad Butcher is on reserve.

Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans in points with 15 (5 goals and 10 assists), in 12 games. He has the team-high seven-game point streak going, and is coming off a four-point game last Saturday night in Rapid City.

Their opponent tonight, the Idaho Steelheads, are second overall in the Mountain Division with an 8-6-0 record, two points behind first place Utah. Both teams have played 14 games. Idaho is 4-2-0 on their home ice this season. They are led by long-time players Wil Merchant, 12 points (6 goals and 6 assists), and AJ White, 11 points (6 goals and 5 assists).

Game time tonight from Idaho is 8:10 pm CST. The pregame show gets underway at 7:40 pm local time on the Americans 24/7 app.

