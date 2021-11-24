Trois-Rivières Receives Reading at the Colisée Vidéotron

The Trois-Rivières Lions are back at the Colisée Vidéotron after a trip to Worcester to face the Railers twice. Trois-Rivières left the Massachusetts with a 1-1-0 record.

Tonight, at the Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières, the Lions begin a three-game series against the Reading Royals, affiliate team of the Philadelphia Flyers. In two games against Reading this season, the Lions have maintained a 1-1-0 record. The rivalry continues at the Colisée Vidéotron tonight.

Players to watch.

Olivier Archambault lead the Lions with 10 points

Jacob Pritchard who is on an eight-game point streak.

