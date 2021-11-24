Indy Falls to Wheeling in Third Matchup of the Season

November 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







WHEELING, WV - Playing their first game of the week, the Fuel visited the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night. Despite five power play chances and outshooting Wheeling 35 to 23, the Fuel fell to the Nailers 5-1 in the pair's third matchup of the season.

The first period remained quiet up until Indy's Riley McKay took the first goal of the game at six and a half minutes in. The Fuel's joy was short lived however with Wheeling's Patrick Watling coming back with an equal strength goal of his own just under one minute later. The Fuel were awarded back-to-back power play opportunities but couldn't get the puck past Nailers' goaltender Alex D'Orio.

D'Orio showed his resilience in the 2nd period, stopping all of Indy's 14 shots. Wheeling's Dylan MacPherson gave them the lead early into the period, making it 2-1 Nailers. The Fuel found themselves with two more power play chances after Wheeling was called for their third and fourth straight stick infractions but weren't able to capitalize on the one-man advantages.

The Fuel began the third period on a power play, but the Nailers' Nick Hutchison took it to the other end of the ice to make it 3-1 Wheeling. The Nailers continued their roll, with Chris Ortiz scoring an equal strength goal and Hutchison gaining his second of the night on a power play goal following a cross-checking minor from the Fuel's Cliff Watson. The night wrapped up with a final tally of 5-1, Wheeling.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.