Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, November 24, 2021

Florida Everblades at Jacksonville Icemen

Wednesday, November 24 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen continue their homestand tonight as they open up the first of three meetings this week with the Florida Everblades. Jacksonville is riding a three-game win streak is now tied for third place in the South Division. Each of the Icemen's last four games have been decided by one goal. In fact, the Icemen have been involved in eight one-goal games this season. Meanwhile the Everblades sit stop the division and are unbeaten in regulation in their last five contests (3-0-1-1). In addition, the Everblades are 5-0-1 on the road this season, outscoring their opponents 23-11.

Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 2-0-0, while the Everblades lead the All-Time series 37-11-5-3.

About the Icemen: Second year forward Derek Lodermeier has scored in back-to-back games... The Icemen recorded two shorthanded goals on the same penalty kill in last night's 4-3 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays. Jacksonville now leads the league with six shorthanded tallies. The Icemen have held tier opponents to under 24 shots or less in five of their last six contests

About the Everblades: Blake Winiecki has had the hot hand for Florida recently, as he is currently riding a nine-game points streak that begin back on November 5. Winiecki has collected 15 points during this stretch and he is currently tied for the league lead in goals with ten....

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight - Fans can enjoy $2 Beer and Wine throughout the night! This promotion is good for all Wednesday games during the regular season!

Friday, November 26, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. - Laugh Your Ice Off Package, purchase includes one Icemen ticket and a 45-minute post game comedy performance by Mike Freed, Jenn Weeks and Brian Zeolla. To purchase or for more information, visit www.jaxicemen.com

Saturday, November 27, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. The Annual Teddy Bear Toss! Bring a new or gently used teddy bear of stuffed animal toy to throw onto the ice after the Icemen score their first goal. All of the stuffed toys will be distributed to local children's charities for the holidays!

