Growlers Double up the Thunder 6-3
November 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers recorded their 7th straight victory on the road with a 6-3 win over the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, New York Wednesday night.
Zach O'Brien opened the scoring midway through the first period on the powerplay with a beautiful skating display that was finished by placing the puck just over the shoulder of Thunder goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos.
The second period was full of offense as both teams combined for 5 goals. The Growlers led the scoring race at the end of the second frame by a score of 4-2. The Growlers' second-period tallies came from Marcus Power(2) and Isaac Johnson while Pete MacArthur and Patrick Grasso scored for the Thunder.
Patrick Grasso of the Thunder opened the scoring early in the third with his second of the game to bring the squad from Glens Falls within one goal of the Growlers but Ryan Chyzowski responded just 36 seconds later to restore the Growlers' two-goal lead. Marcus Power added an empty-netter to earn a hat-trick and secured the 7th straight road victory for the Growlers this season.
Quick Hits
Bobby Lynch made his Growlers debut after being assigned from the Manitoba Moose.
Marcus Power recorded his first Growlers hat-trick of the season.
The three stars were 3 - Z. O'Brien (NFL), 2 - P. Grasso (ADK), 1 - M. Power (NFL)
