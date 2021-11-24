Grasso Scores Twice in 6-3 Loss to Growlers

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder fell to the Newfoundland Growlers on Thanksgiving Eve at Cool Insuring Arena by a final score of 6-3. Patrick Grasso and Pete MacArthur each netted goals and Alex Sakellaropoulos made 29 saves as the Thunder dropped to 5-7-1-0 on the season.

The Thunder could not stop the Growlers' powerplay, which came into Wednesday's game at 4.8% on the road. Newfoundland finished 4-for-5 on the man advantage and Adirondack's powerplay was stymied on two attempts.

Zach O'Brien's powerplay tally in the first period put Newfoundland up 1-0 at 13:08. Marcus Power added his first of three goals at 6:42 of the second to extend the Growlers' lead to two.

Patrick Grasso pulled the Thunder to within one following a steal behind the net by the duo of Jordan Kaplan and Robbie Payne. Newfoundland put up two more before Adirondack captain Pete MacArthur deflected a Jake Ryczek shot behind Growlers' netminder Evan Cormier for his third goal of the season.

The Thunder once again found themselves down only one goal at 4:54 of the third period following a goalmouth scramble that resulted in Grasso scoring his second of the game. Both Kaplan and Payne teamed up for the assists.

Newfoundland needed only 31 seconds to respond and regain their two-goal lead. Marcus Power sealed his team's victory with an empty netter for the hat trick.

NEXT GAME: Adirondack continues their homestand as they host the Worcester Railers this Friday, November 26th at 7:00pm.

