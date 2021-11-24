Royals Visit Lions for Start of Thanksgiving Week Trifecta

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, begin a six-game road trip Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m. against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at the Colisee Videotron. This is the third all-time matchup between the two North Division rivals.

The Royals and Lions will face off two more times this week, Friday, Nov. 26 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 27 at 3:00 p.m.

The last time these two teams met was Nov. 6. Trois-Rivieres beat the Royals, 4-3, in the shootout for its first-ever home win. Thomas Ebbing, Brayden Low and Patrick Bajkov scored for Reading, and Bajkov added a shootout goal. However, Justin Ducharme's and Cameron Hillis' shootout goals were enough to beat Pat Nagle and the Royals. Nagle made 42 saves on 45 shots, while former NHL goalie Kevin Poulin made 24 saves on 27 shots.

The Lions have yet to win at home since then and have never won a game at home in regulation or in overtime. Only two wins in the Lions' short history have come in regulation, both on the road.

The Lions have struggled at home compared to on the road. They have a 1-5-0 record at home and a 3-2-0 record away. Comparatively, the Royals are 4-2-0 at home and 2-1-2 away.

Reading currently sits second in the North Division with a 6-2-3-1 record at 16 points, 4 behind Newfoundland's 20 points on a 10-2-0-0 mark. Trois-Rivieres' 8 points puts them last in the division. The Royals are 7th in the ECHL, while Trois-Rivieres sits last, 27th, tied on points with its expansion team sister in the Iowa Heartlanders.

Jacob Pritchard has recorded points in eight-straight games with four goals and five assists in that span. He has added to the scoresheet in all but one games this season and is in the midst of a career-best season in goals (5) assists (7) and points (12). His point-streak is the third-longest active streak and fourth-longest overall in the ECHL this season. His 7 assists and 12 points leads active Royals as well as Bajkov's 6 goals.

The Royals' last game was a 2-1 win over the Norfolk Admirals at home on Sunday, Nov. 21. Jared Brandt scored his first professional goal, while Pritchard scored the game-winner.

Fans can listen to the game at mixlr.com/readingroyals or watch at FloSports through bit.ly/RoyalsFloSports.

