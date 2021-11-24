Defenseman Evan Wardley Returns to Steelheads from Syracuse

November 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads defenseman Evan Wardley has returned from his stint with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) prior to tonight's game, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Wednesday.

Wardley, 25, earned his first-career call-up to the AHL, playing in four games with AHL Syracuse and recording one assist. The Vulcan, Alb. native made his AHL debut on November 5 against the Utica Comets and earned his first AHL point in his final game with Syracuse on November 19 in Cleveland. He played two games with the Steelheads to open the 2021-22 regular season prior to his call-up with 15 penalty minutes and serving as an assistant captain. In 11 games over two seasons with the Steelheads, Wardley owns one assist and 44 penalty minutes while totaling one goal and four assists for five points in 47 ECHL games between the Steelheads and Wheeling Nailers.

The 6-foot-3 defenseman played 208 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) from 2010-11 through 2014-15, amassing 40 points (9-31-40) with 443 penalty minutes before joining the University of Lethbridge (USports) for four seasons. Wardley posted 19 points (6-13-19) in 91 collegiate games with 223 penalty minutes.

The Steelheads open a three-game weekend against the Allen Americans on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena on $2 Beer Wednesday. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL--, and catch all home games during the 2021-22 regular season on Sparklight Channel 72.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.