Oilers Sign Experienced Forward Darren McCormick

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Wednesday the singing of forward Darren McCormick

McCormick, 28, joins the Oilers from Rapid City, where the forward posted an assist in four games.

"McCormick brings a strong skill set to the lineup," head coach Rob Murray said of his newest forward. "He has a lot of skill, and the man advantage is his bread and butter, so we're hoping he can bring some life to a struggling power play."

The 5'11 175 lbs. forward has 137 points (83G, 54A) in 160 SPHL games. The shifty forward also collected seven points (4G, 3A) in 12 games with Briancon in France's top league.

McCormick joins former Pensacola SPHL champions Jordan Ernst, Duggie Lagrone and Eddie Matsushima on the roster. McCormick led the entire SPHL with 20 goals in the 2020-21 season.

The Buffalo, NY native played collegiately at SUNY-Courtland, potting 93 points (43G, 50A) in 75 GP with the Blaze.

The Oilers play three games this week, starting at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday, Nov. 26 before heading home for back-to-back games at the BOK Center. The Oilers host Utah on Saturday, Nov. 27 on Adopt-an-Oiler night at 7:05 p.m. Every player will be auctioned off for the Oilers annual Adopt-an-Oiler program after the game in the River Spirit Lounge. Tulsa closes the week against the Grizzlies at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28 for Paint The Ice night. Fans will be able to purchase passes to paint their message on the ice for the next Oilers' home game. Paint the Ice packages and passes are on sale through the Oilers' office at 918-632-7825.

