ECHL Transactions - November 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 24, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Jake Theut, G

Worcester:

Robert Roche, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

South Carolina:

Nicholas Blachman, F from Florida

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Nick Ford, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on reserve

Delete Shane Harper, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)

Allen:

Add Kyler Ayers, G added as EBUG

Atlanta:

Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Matt McLeod, F activated from reserve

Delete Samuel Hunter, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Dylan Blujus, D assigned by Milwaukee

Add Robert Carpenter, F assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on reserve

Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris McKay, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/15)

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Corbin Baldwin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)

Greenville:

Delete Zach Wilkie, D suspended by team

Idaho:

Add Evan Wardley, D returned from loan to Syracuse

Add Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Alexander Khovanov, F assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota (a.m.)

Delete Cole Golka, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Abbott Girduckis, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jake Elmer, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Roth, F traded to Reading

Kalamazoo:

Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland

Delete Cody Corbett, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Matt Greenfield, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve

Add Shawn Weller, F activated from reserve

Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on reserve

Delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17)

Delete Westin Michaud, F recalled by Stockton

Maine:

Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve

Delete Devon Paliani, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Alex Berardinelli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/22)

Orlando:

Add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve

Delete Montana Onyebuchi, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Reading:

Delete Ryan MacKinnon, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Macoy Erkamps, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Macoy Erkamps, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/1)

Toledo:

Add Randy Gazzola, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Steve Oleksy, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Hayden Shaw, D assigned by Manitoba

Delete Guillaume Beaudoin, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Darren McCormick, F signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Delete Matthew Boucher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/1)

Worcester:

Add Dominick Procopio, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Carlos Fornaris, F signed contract, added to active roster

