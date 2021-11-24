Dickinson Nets Two in Walleye Loss to Cincinnati

November 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - Josh Dickinson netted two goals for the Toledo Walleye Wednesday night, but Cincinnati's offense could not be stopped as the Walleye fell to the Cyclones, 9-2, at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

Dickinson extended his goal streak to four games in the effort, and Matt Berry and TJ Hensick dished assists to add to their ECHL-leading points totals. The loss brings the Walleye to 8-5-0 through 13 games, snapping their three-game winning streak. Toledo has lost their last two games on the road.

The Walleye got on the board first just 2:29 into the contest when Josh Dickinson scored a goal in his fourth straight game. TJ Hensick assisted Dickinson on the score to notch his 12th assist of the season. Hensick came into tonight's contest trailing only teammate Matt Berry for the ECHL lead in points.

The Walleye held the 1-0 lead for just over eight minutes before the Cyclones answered with three goals before the end of the first period. Louie Caporusso started off the scoring for Cincinnati, netting a goal at the 10:35 mark before Yushiroh Hirano added another one at 14:42. Matt McLeod assisted on Caporusso's goal while Yushiroh's score came unassisted. Randy Gazzola picked up a tripping minor for Toledo with 15:00 gone, and Lukas Craggs answered with a power play goal 1:20 into the penalty to extend the Cincinnati lead to 3-1.

Cole Fraser entered the penalty box with 55 seconds remaining in the first period after a scuffle with Cincinnati's Dominic Franco in front of the Toledo goal. The roughing double minor extended into the first 3:05 of the next period, leaving the Walleye shorthanded to start the second frame. Josh Dickinson collected a short handed goal 2:27 into the frame for his second score of the game and eighth of the season. Matt Berry collected the assist, his 14th of the season. Berry entered tonight's matchup leading the ECHL in points and assists.

Cincinnati responded quickly to the Toledo goal, with Jack Van Boekel scoring at the 4:18 mark to bring the Cyclones' lead back to two. Yushiroh Hirano and Justin Vaive added the assists for the Cyclones. Jesse Schultz was called for tripping at 7:59, but the Walleye could not capitalize, and the score remained 4-2 for Cincinnati. With 10:22 gone, Cincinnati added their fifth goal of the night, courtesy of Dominic Franco. Jesse Schultz assisted Franco on the goal, bringing the score to 5-2 as Cincinnati outshot the Walleye, 16-9, in the second period.

Patrick Polino and Marcus Vela each received penalties with 3:30 remaining in the second frame. Polino received a roughing minor while Vela was called for tripping. The Walleye and Cyclones played four-on-four hockey for two minutes before returning to full strength, and the score remained 5-2 heading into the second intermission.

Cincinnati dominated the third period, scoring four goals on 13 shots to bring the final margin of victory to seven. Brett Boeing was called for tripping early in the period, entering the penalty box at 1:12, and Cincinnati's Patrick Polino scored on the power play at the 2:29 mark. Polino was assisted by Wyatt Ege and Jesse Schultz. The Cyclones scored again just over five minutes later as Dajon Mingo and Matthew Cairns assisted Polino on his second goal of the period.

The Cyclones' final two scores came with under seven minutes remaining. Matt McLeod scored with 6:30 to play with an assist from Polino. Polino continued to rack up points, earning his fourth of the game after assisting on the final Cincinnati goal of the night with 45 seconds to play. Brett Van Os scored the goal, bringing the final score to 9-2.

Cincinnati outshot the Walleye, 35-21, on the night, including 29-13 over the final two periods in which the Cyclones outscored Toledo, 6-1. The Cyclones converted on two of their four power play opportunities, while the Walleye could not score in their lone power play opportunity. Toledo earned a short handed goal on a second period Cincinnati penalty.

Mat Robson earned the win in net for the Cyclones, stopping 19-of-21 shots in 60 minutes on the ice. Victor Brattstrom picked up the loss for the Walleye, making 26 saves in the contest.

What's Next:

The Walleye will travel to Fort Wayne for their second game in three days, taking on the Komets for the third time this season. Puck drop from Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Three Stars:

Cincinnati - Patrick Polino (two goals, two assists)

Cincinnati - Yushiroh Hirano (goal, assist)

Cincinnati - Matt McLeod (goal, assist)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.