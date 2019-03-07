Thunder Ready for Stick It to Cancer Weekend at Cool Insuring Arena

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, are hosting Stick It To Cancer Weekend, presented by Glens Falls Hospital, on Friday and Saturday nights at Cool Insuring Arena when the Worcester Railers and Manchester Monarchs are in town.

It's an action-packed weekend in Glens Falls, NY that will start with Trevor Strader, son of Dave Strader, singing the Star-Spangled Banner prior to the start of Friday night's game. Trevor is an active actor, singer and writer working out of New York City, and has appeared in productions such as A Man of No Importance and Nate the Great. His father, Dave, was a Calder Cup-champion broadcaster for the Adirondack Red Wings and is the namesake of the Dave Strader Press Box at Cool Insuring Arena. Dave passed away on October 1, 2017 after a battle with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of bile duct cancer.

After Friday night's game, we will have an all-new Paint The Ice night, presented by Colorize. Fans who donate $10 to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital will be eligible to paint a message on the ice to a loved one affected by cancer. Donations can be made the night of the game at the Glens Falls Hospital table in the main lobby - cash only, please!

The messages will be iced over throughout the night and the Thunder and Monarchs will skate on the painted ice for Saturday evening's game.

The Thunder will be donning some amazing purple, cancer-themed jerseys that they will wear on both games this weekend. After the completion of Saturday's contest, the sweaters will be auctioned off via live auction on the ice, with all proceeds benefiting the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital. For those interested in bidding on a jersey, head to Section C after Saturday's game.

Tickets for this weekend are available at a special $15 price through online purchase, and each ticket bought includes a "Stick It To Cancer" decal, while supplies last. To purchase your tickets for either game, head to http://bit.ly/ADKSI2C.

