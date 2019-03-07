ECHL Transactions - March 7

March 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 7, 2019:

Allen:

Delete Alex Rauter, F traded to Fort Wayne

Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG [3/6]

Delete Stepan Falkovsky, D recalled to Iowa by Minnesota [3/6]

Atlanta:

Delete Branden Troock, F traded to Maine

Cincinnati:

Delete Devin Buffalo, G traded to Wichita

Florida:

Delete Liam Bilton, F traded to Rapid City

Delete Jack Riley, F traded to Rapid City

Delete Brenden Miller, D traded to Manchester

Delete Jamie Phillips, G recalled by Charlotte [3/6]

Delete Steven Lorentz, F recalled to Charlotte by Carolina [3/6]

Fort Wayne:

Add Kyle Hope, F signed contract, released from ATO

Add Reid Jackman, F signed contract, released from ATO

Delete Taylor Crunk, F traded to Orlando

Delete Alex Rauter, F traded to Rapid City

Delete Brady Shaw, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Greenville:

Add Clint Lewis, D added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Add Zach Franko, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Indy:

Add Braden Hellems, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Braden Hellems, D placed on reserve

Delete Brett Welychka, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)

Maine:

Delete John Furgele, D traded to Atlanta

Delete Terrence Wallin, F loaned to Hartford

Manchester:

Add Stepan Falkovsky, D assigned from Iowa by Minnesota

Delete Austin Block, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Rauter, F traded to Allen

Delete Dexter Dancs, F traded to Rapid City

Delete Nick Moutrey, F ECHL rights traded to Florida

Add Chris Carlisle, D assigned by Belleville [3/6]

Delete Chris Carlisle, D loaned to Belleville [3/6]

Newfoundland:

Delete Malcolm Gould, F traded to Allen

Norfolk:

Delete Chase Harrison, D traded to South Carolina

Delete Chris Crane, F traded to Toledo

Orlando:

Add Mitch Hults, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Myles McGurty, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jackson Playfair, F placed on reserve

Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/9)

Delete Myles McGurty, D traded to Rapid City

Delete Taylor Crunk, F traded to Rapid City

Rapid City:

Delete Josh Elmes, D traded to Fort Wayne

Delete Riley Weselowski, D traded to Florida

Delete Shaquille Merasty, F traded to Orlando

Delete Pierre-Luc Mercier, F traded to Manchester

Reading:

Delete Jack Riley, F traded to Florida

South Carolina:

Delete Shane Eiserman, F traded to Norfolk

Delete Christian Horn, F traded to Norfolk

Utah:

Delete Josh Dickinson, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wichita:

Delete Ty Rimmer, G traded to Cincinnati

Add Corey Kalk, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando) [3/6]

Delete Dillon Donnelly, D placed on reserve [3/6]

Worcester:

Add Blake Wojtala, G activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Gillam, G recalled by Bridgeport

ECHL Stories from March 7, 2019

