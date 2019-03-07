Americans Rocked by Kansas City 6-0

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans were shutout by the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night by a score of 6-0 at Allen Event Center. Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson remains at 999 wins with his next chance to get 1,000 coming up on Friday night

Greg Betzold scored four times on Wednesday night, his 18th, 19th 20th and 21st goals of the season to lead the Kansas City charge. Betzold had four shots on net and scored on each opportunity.

Mavericks goalie Mason McDonald shutout the Americans for the second time in a month. He stopped all 30 Allen shots he faced to get the victory.

Lukas Hafner made his first home start for Allen. Hafner was acquired from Fort Wayne last week. CJ Motte missed last nights game with an upper body injury.

"We talk about everything that we need to do in order to be successful and unfortunately we did not go out and execute that plan tonight", said David Makowski. "It's very frustrating and disappointing that as a team, we didn't come out ready to play a full 60 minutes. Credit them tonight for being the better team. We'll get back to work tomorrow and regroup in preparation for Friday's game."

The Americans host Kansas City again on Friday night at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

