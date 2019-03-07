Thunder Opens Road Trip with Loss at Idaho

Boise, ID - Wichita opened up its five-game road trip on Wednesday night, falling to Idaho by the final of 4-1 at CenturyLink Arena.

Keoni Texeira recorded his sixth goal of the season to provide the only offense for the Thunder.

Wichita played a solid first period, but came up empty despite outshooting the Steelheads, 15-6. Kyle Schempp gave Idaho a 1-0 lead at 9:11 when he cleaned up a rebound and beat Dylan Wells for his 12th of the season.

In the second, Idaho added two more to take a 3-0 advantage. Schempp tipped home a shot from the blue line to make it 2-0 and his second of the game. At 12:28, Nolan Gluchowski fired a wrist shot from the left circle during a four-on-three situation and increased the lead to 3-0.

Early in the third, Texeira gave the Thunder some life as he hammered a shot from the deep slot to cut it to 3-1. Wichita was awarded a late power play as Charlie Dodero was sent off for interference with just over two minutes left. The power play went to work and unloaded several shots on net. Tomas Sholl made a few key saves and then got an insurance marker from Dodero as he came out of the penalty box and tucked home an empty-netter to make it 4-1.

The Thunder have power play goals in four-straight games. Ralph Cuddemi collected an assist in his 200th game as a pro. The other assist went to Dyson Stevenson.

Wichita remains in Boise for two more games over the weekend, beginning Friday night starting at 8:10 p.m. CST.

