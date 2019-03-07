Fuel Add Braden Hellems on Amateur Tryout Deal

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Thursday that they have signed defenseman Braden Hellems to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

Hellems, 24, looks to make his professional debut in Indy after completing his collegiate career at Adrian College (NCAA III). The 5-foot-10, 200-pound blueliner ranked third on Adrian's roster and fourth among all NCAA D-III defensemen with 27 points (11g, 16a) in 2018-19. Hellems registered at least a point in eight of the Bulldogs' final nine games of the season, tallying seven goals and five assists over that span to help his team reach the NCHA Championship game, where they fell to top-seeded St. Norbert College. The native of St. Thomas, Ontario rounded out his senior season by being selected to the 2018-19 NCHA All-Conference squad.

Over four seasons with Adrian, Hellems recorded 55 points (18g, 37a) in 76 games, while finishing his collegiate career with a +46 rating. Prior to his time at school, Hellems spent the 2014-15 season in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Trenton Golden Hawks, earning OJHL All-Star Team honors with 12 goals and 38 assists in 53 games.

The Fuel are back in action Friday, kicking off a three game weekend with a showdown against the league-leading Cincinnati Cyclones at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

