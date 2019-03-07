Carlson, Rush Shut out Utah 1-0

Rapid City, South Dakota - Alec Baer scored with 1:11 left in the second period and it turned out to be the only goal in the game as Adam Carlson shut out the Utah Grizzlies as the Rapid City Rush wins 1-0 on Wednesday Night.

Utah outshot Rapid City 24 to 20 in the game, including a 11 to 3 edge in shots in the third period. Cole Ully led the Grizzlies with 6 shots on goal. Caleb Herbert had 4 shots and Josh Dickinson had 3.

The Grizzlies were 0 for 4 on the power play, while Rapid City was 0 for 3. Joe Cannata stopped 19 of 20 shots for the Grizzlies, who have lost 8 of their last 9 games. Despite the tough stretch, the Grizzlies are still just 3 standings points behind both Tulsa and Idaho for first place in the Mountain Division.

Next game is Friday night in Rapid City, the second game of six straight between the two clubs. Face-off is at 7:00 pm.

3 stars of the game

1. Adam Carlson (Rapid City Goaltender) - 24 for 24 saves.

2. Alec Baer (Rapid City) - 1 goal. 2 shots on goal.

3. Justin Faryna (Rapid City) - 1 assist. 1 shot on goal.

Grizzlies notes: Jake Marchment returned to the lineup on Wednesday after missing 4 straight games. Marchment had 2 shots on goal. Defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst played his first game for the Grizzlies this season. He was acquired in a trade with Wichita last Saturday. Goaltender Christian Frey was traded to the Jacksonville IceMen for cash considerations. Frey has been on the Utah roster all season but has yet to appear in a game. Utah is 4-4-0-1 vs Rapid City this season. Utah has only scored 5 goals in the last 5 games vs Rapid City, all of them involved Adam Carlson in net for the Rush. Grizzlies penalty kill is a perfect 33 for 33 over the last 6 games.

