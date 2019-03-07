Thunder Acquires Buffalo and Futures from Cincy
March 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired goaltender Devin Buffalo and future considerations from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for goaltender Ty Rimmer.
Buffalo, 25, is in his first year as a pro. A native of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound netminder has made stops this season in Greenville, Adirondack, Reading and Utica of the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Buffalo played three seasons at Dartmouth College. In 2017-18, he went 15-11-1 with a 2.84 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.
The Thunder closes their regular season-series against Idaho with meetings on Friday and Saturday at 8:10 p.m.
Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 7, 2019
- G Jamie Phillips Reassigned to Reading; Riley Traded to Florida - Reading Royals
- Rush Make Multiple Trade Deadline Moves - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Add Braden Hellems on Amateur Tryout Deal - Indy Fuel
- Stephan Falkovsky Reassigned to Manchester by Minnesota - Allen Americans
- Everblades Negotiate Series of Deals on Day of Trade Deadline - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Execute Three-Team Deal with Fort Wayne, Rapid City - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Acquire Troock from Atlanta for Furgele - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - March 7 - ECHL
- Komets Announce Player Moves; Acquire D-Man Elmes, Martineau Returns - Fort Wayne Komets
- Monarchs Announce Multiple Transactions - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Acquires Buffalo and Futures from Cincy - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Rocked by Kansas City 6-0 - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Acquire Rimmer from Wichita - Cincinnati Cyclones
- South Carolina Agrees to Trade with Norfolk for Chase Harrison - South Carolina Stingrays
- Wallin Gets Fourth Stint in Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Ready for Stick It to Cancer Weekend at Cool Insuring Arena - Adirondack Thunder
- Schempp Scores Twice, Steelheads Start Week with 4-1 Win over Wichita - Idaho Steelheads
- Carlson, Rush Shut out Utah 1-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Carlson Aces Grizzlies to Start Series - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Opens Road Trip with Loss at Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- 'Blades Special Teams Dominate in 4-1 Win over Gladiators - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.