Mariners Acquire Troock from Atlanta for Furgele

March 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - As the ECHL trade deadline passed on Thursday, the Mariners made a deal with the Atlanta Gladiators, acquiring forward Brandon Troock in exchange for defenseman John Furgele. Troock was chosen in the 5th round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars and has over 115 career games played at the AHL level.

A 6'2, 220-pound forward from Edmonton, Alberta, Troock has spent parts of the last two seasons in Atlanta, and this season has 17 points (10 goals, 7 assists) in 20 games for the Gladiators. He played the majority of last season in Greenville, where he averaged more than a point-per-game, with 37 points in 35. He's also spent time in the ECHL with Idaho. A pro since, 2014, Troock has played in the AHL in Texas, Tuscon, and one game last season with Hartford. He received a Calder Cup ring for being a part of the 2013-14 championship winning Texas Stars team in his rookie year. In 119 career AHL games, the 25-year-old Troock has totaled 13 goals and 24 assists. At the ECHL level, he's played 93 games, and has registered 80 points.

Troock played his junior hockey for the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL, finishing with a 58 point season in '13-14. In 2011-12, Troock played for the Team Canada U18s at the World Junior Championship, part of a roster that included currently NHLers Matt Dumba, Sam Reinhart, Anthony Mantha, Darnell Nurse, and Matt Murray. That same season, he also competed in the CHL Top Prospects Game.

John Furgele was a part of a defensive unit that swelled to nine bodies after the return of captain Zach Tolkinen this week. The offensive-minded defenseman totaled eight goals and 13 assists in 51 games for the Mariners during his rookie campaign. The University of New Hampshire product and Glens Mills, PA native is 26 years old.

The South Carolina Stingrays come to Portland over the weekend. The Stanley Cup © is in the building on Friday for a 7:15 faceoff. Fans can get their photo with the cup, doors opening at 6:15 to the general public and 5:00 to season ticket holders and corporate partners. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 hotdogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Lights through the start of the 2nd period. Saturday is Wild Blueberries Night presented by Northeast Charter and Tour Co. The Mariners will wear Wild Blueberries jerseys and auction them live after the game. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Wild Blueberries logo cup presented by FRANK-FM. Tickets to both games can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.

