Wallin Gets Fourth Stint in Hartford

March 7, 2019





PORTLAND, ME - Terrence Wallin has grown accustomed to the Portland to Hartford drive, and on Thursday, he'll make it at least one more time. The Mariners loaned their alternate captain to the Wolf Pack for the fourth time this season.

Wallin's first two calls came close together - initially on November 19th and then again December 6th. After returning to Maine a month later, he was summoned for the third time on January 16th. Just four days later he was returned to the Mariners, where he's played since. In 13 games with the Wolf Pack this season, Wallin is still looking for his first point. He's racked up seven penalty minutes.

The 26-year-old forward from Yardley, PA with Southern Maine connections was acquired by the Mariners from Adirondack in a trade in mid-September, that sent defenseman Matias Cleland to the Thunder. He was named an alternate captain just before the season opener in mid-October. A fourth year pro, Wallin enjoyed a career year in Glens Falls in 2017-18, when he scored 21 goals and added 29 assists in 59 games. As a result, he made his AHL debut last Spring, playing four games on loan to the Binghamton Devils.

Wallin has been especially productive for the Mariners over the last month. In 12 games since February 10th, he has scored six goals, adding seven assists. The center has also been a big contributor in the faceoff circle. Overall, Wallin his 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 38 games for Maine this season.

The South Carolina Stingrays come to Portland over the weekend. The Stanley Cup © is in the building on Friday for a 7:15 faceoff. Fans can get their photo with the cup, doors opening at 6:15 to the general public and 5:00 to season ticket holders and corporate partners. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 hotdogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Lights through the start of the 2nd period. Saturday is Wild Blueberries Night presented by Northeast Charter and Tour Co. The Mariners will wear Wild Blueberries jerseys and auction them live after the game. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Wild Blueberries logo cup presented by FRANK-FM. Tickets to both games can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.

