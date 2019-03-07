South Carolina Agrees to Trade with Norfolk for Chase Harrison

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced a trade with the Norfolk Admirals Thursday to acquire defenseman Chase Harrison in exchange for forwards Shane Eiserman and Christian Horn.

Harrison, a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, has played 96 games with the Admirals during the last two seasons. The 22-year-old began his pro career in 2017-18 with the Jacksonville Icemen and appeared in 23 contests before being acquired by Norfolk on Dec. 17, 2017.

This year, the defender has suited up for 119 ECHL contests in his career, scoring 31 points on five goals and 26 assists. During the 2018-19 campaign, Harrison has 13 points on a goal and 12 assists in 51 games.

Harrison measures 6-foot-1 and 190-pounds and previously spent time with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL) for four seasons from 2013-17 before turning pro. In 240 WHL contests, Harrison posted 111 points on 17 goals and 94 assists.

Eiserman was acquired by the Stingrays in a trade with the Atlanta Gladiators on Nov. 15. During his time with the club, the forward accumulated 17 points on seven goals and 10 assists in 28 games.

Horn has appeared in 43 games with South Carolina this season, scoring 20 points on seven goals and 13 assists. The Plymouth, Minn. native returns to Norfolk, where he played 44 games during the 2017-18 season.

The deal was the final move for the Stingrays before the ECHL's trade deadline Thursday afternoon. Over the past two weeks, SC has bolstered their blue line depth with a total of four transactions, adding Steve Johnson in a trade with the Reading Royals on Feb. 21, securing Miles Liberati from the Indy Fuel on Feb. 28 and signing rookie Ryker Killins out of Ferris State University before acquiring Harrison from Norfolk on Thursday.

South Carolina heads north this weekend to battle the Maine Mariners for the first time in franchise history on Friday and Saturday night before taking on the Worcester Railers Sunday afternoon. Friday's game in Maine begins at 7:15 p.m., while Saturday's contest begins at 6:00 and Sunday's battle is scheduled for 3:05.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, March 15 for a contest against the Norfolk Admirals where they will honor the 10-year anniversary of the 2009 Kelly Cup Championship team at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!

