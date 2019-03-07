Admirals Acquire Horn and Eiserman

March 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team has acquired forwards Christian Horn and Shane Eiserman from the South Carolina Stingrays in exchange for defenseman Chase Harrison.

Horn, 25, joins the Admirals for a second stint after posting 20 points (7g, 13a) with South Carolina this season. The Plymouth, Minnesota winger previously played with the Admirals during the 2017-18 Season where he totaled 30 points (14g, 16a) in 44 games.

Eiserman, 23, joins the Admirals after earning 17 points (7g, 10a) with the South Carolina Stingrays this season. The 201-lbs forward also appeared in four games with the Atlanta Gladiators where he earned three points (1g, 2a) in four games. The Newburyport, Massachusetts born forward also had a short stint with the Adirondack Thunder where he posted three points (1g, 2a) in two games earlier this season.

Harrison will join the Stingrays after posting 13 points (1g, 12a) in 51 games played with Norfolk this season.

The trade took place after Norfolk's 3-1 road loss at Maine last night. The Admirals return to action on Saturday (Mar. 9) at Worcester.

ECHL Stories from March 7, 2019

