G Jamie Phillips Reassigned to Reading; Riley Traded to Florida

March 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Thursday the Charlotte Checkers have reassigned goaltender Jamie Phillips to the Royals. Reading also has traded forward Jack Riley to Florida for future considerations; Riley was subsequently dealt to Rapid City. Phillips is 19-9-2-1 with Florida (ECHL) this season, pitching a 2.59 goals against average and. 903 save percentage (1 SO).

A third-year professional from Caledonia, ON, Phillips split last season with Jacksonville and Manitoba (AHL). In 16 games with the Icemen, he went 3-11-1 with one shutout, a 3.38 goals against average and .892 save percentage. He also played 16 games with Manitoba (6-7-1, 2.76 GAA, ,912 sv.%). The 6-foot-3, 195-lb. netminder has appeared in 27 career AHL games and possesses a 8-11-3 record (2.84 GAA, .909 sv.%).

For his ECHL career, Phillips is 41-30-5-0 with a 2.76 goals against average and .905 save percentage.

Phillips' numbers this season mirror his production with Tulsa as a rookie, when the Michigan Tech graduate won 19 games (19-10-2-0, 2.63 GAA, .913 save percentage). He Was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 7th round, 190th overall at the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

While at Michigan Tech from 2012-16, he won a combined 51 games over his final two seasons on campus. In his junior season, Phillips was named WCHA First Team All-Star and ran off a 28-9-2 record, 1.74 goals against average, .933 save percentage and six shutouts.

Riley is in his rookie season and scored six goals and 20 points in 47 games this season.

Phillips joins Reading as the team visits Brampton on Sat. Mar. 9 at 4:00 p.m.

ECHL Stories from March 7, 2019

