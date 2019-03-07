Stephan Falkovsky Reassigned to Manchester by Minnesota
March 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
The Allen Americans announced today that defenseman Stephan Falkovsky, has been reassigned by the Minnesota Wild to Manchester of the ECHL
In 12 games with the Americans this season he had four points with two penalty minutes (1 goal and 4 assists)
He was part of a trade between the Minnesota Wild that saw Pavel Jenys dealt from Minnesota to the Los Angeles Kings for Falkovsky back in November.
The Americans resume action on Friday night against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 pm. Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson will be in search of his 1,000th win.
