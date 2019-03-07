Solar Bears Execute Three-Team Deal with Fort Wayne, Rapid City

March 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland - The Orlando Solar Bears have executed a three-team trade with the Fort Wayne Komets and Rapid City Rush, in which Orlando has acquired forward Taylor Crunk from the Fort Wayne Komets to complete the Oct. 31 trade that sent forward Ryan Siiro to Fort Wayne. Orlando has subsequently traded Crunk along with rookie defenseman Myles McGurty to Rapid City in exchange for forward Shaquille Merasty.

Additionally, forward Colby McAuley has been loaned to Orlando by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

The Solar Bears have also acquired the ECHL rights to rookie forward Ivan Kosorenkov from the Worcester Railers. The transaction completes the future considerations portion of the Dec. 9 trade in which Orlando traded forward Matt Schmalz to Worcester.

Merasty, 27, joins Orlando after recording 24 points (10g-14a) and 153 penalty minutes in 51 games with Rapid City this season.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward has amassed 36 points (15g-21a) and 193 penalty minutes in 79 career games with the Rush and Wichita Thunder.

Prior to turning pro, the Minnedosa, Manitoba native played three seasons with the University of Manitoba, where he appeared in 82 games for the Bisons program and tallied 74 points (33g-41a) and 50 penalty minutes. Merasty also played one season of NCAA-III hockey at Adrian College, where he picked up 38 points (22g-16a) and 10 penalty minutes in 28 games.

Kosorenkov, 21, recorded 19 points (9g-10a) and 18 penalty minutes in 36 games with Worcester this season. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound forward signed an American Hockey League contract on Nov. 16 with the San Jose Barracuda, where he has skated in one game this season.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Mytishchi, Russia played two seasons of major junior hockey for the Victoriaville Tigres of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he collected 145 points (70g-75a) and 86 penalty minutes in 131 games. He also made the QMJHL All-Rookie team in 2016-17.

McAuley, 22, returns to Orlando, where he has recorded 21 points (7g-14a) and 58 penalty minutes in 27 games this season. He has also skated in four games with the Barracuda, where he has received two penalty minutes.

McGurty, 25, picked up three assists and eight penalty minutes in 14 games with Orlando this season.

