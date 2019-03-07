Monarchs Announce Multiple Transactions

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and General Manager, Doug Christiansen, announced multiple transactions today, ahead of the ECHL trade deadline.

The Monarchs have acquired Pierre Luc-Mercier from the Rapid City Rush (ECHL) in exchange for Dexter Dancs and future considerations. In separate transactions, the Monarchs have sent Alex Rauter to the Allen Americans (ECHL) in exchange for future considerations and Stepan Falkovsky has been assigned by the Minnesota Wild (NHL) to Manchester.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Mercier, 26, joins the Monarchs after playing in 56 games for Rapid City, where he posted 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points. In two seasons in the ECHL between the Rush and Adirondack Thunder, Mercier has racked up 124 games, while scoring 28 goals and 51 assists for 79 points.

The 6-foot-1, 179-pound native of Verdun, QC, played four seasons for Bowling Green State University from 2013 to 2017. During his time at Bowling Green, Mercier skated in 157 games, while posting 22 goals and 54 assists for 76 points.

Falkovsky, 22, returns to Manchester after being traded by the Kings to the Wild on Nov. 22, 2018. Since then, he has played in five games for the Iowa Wild (AHL) and 12 games for the Americans.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound native of Minsk, Belarus, makes his second stint of the season in Manchester, where he played in 14 games this season, posting three goals and three assists for six points.

The Monarchs are back in action on Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, N.Y., when they take on the Adirondack Thunder. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

