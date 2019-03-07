Carlson Aces Grizzlies to Start Series

(RAPID CITY, SD) - Alec Baer scored for the first time since New Year's Eve and provided the only goal of a defensive-minded contest, but it was Adam Carlson and Joe Cannata in each team's respective net, with the former earning his third shutout of the season, leading the Rapid City Rush to a 1-0 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Both teams skated to a scoreless duel in the first 20 minutes, but it didn't come without drama. Tyler Poulsen hit a cross bar for the Rush, and helped lead a 9-3 shot barrage for the home against Joe Cannata in net. Carlson was equal to the task on his side of the ice heading into the second period.

Despite numerous attempts between both teams, the score remained deadlocked at zeroes, until Alec Baer came through for the Rush in the last minutes of the second period. With 1:11 left in the frame, Baer was a part of a hard-working shift that started with a Sam Wilbur shot that produced a rebound, contained by Dylan Quaile and worked towards the slot. Justin Faryna hacked the puck towards the net and was negated by a Cannata save, but Baer pocketed the rebound in the net to give the Rush a 1-0 lead (Faryna and Quaile assisted).

Carlson locked it down in an 11-3 period of shots in Utah's favor, hanging on for a 1-0 Rush win, his third shutout of the season, and second head to head against the Grizzlies.

Adam Carlson's shutout was composed of 24 saves, and came in his first start since returning from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals (15-13-3-2).

The Rush now gear up for six consecutive matchups against the Utah Grizzlies, with the first three coming this week in Rapid City. Puck drop for game two on Friday, March 8th is slated for 7:05 p.m. MST at Premier Home Mortgage Ice in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

