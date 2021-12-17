Thunder Looks to Get Back on Track Tonight in Utah

December 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, continues its five-game road trip tonight in Utah to take on the Grizzlies.

Wichita is looking to get back on track tonight with its second meeting of the week against Utah. The Thunder are in the midst of a five-game losing skid while the Grizzlies have won three in a row.

On Wednesday night, Utah claimed a 3-0 win to open the four-game set. The Grizzlies scored twice in the first period and added another in the second to improve to 2-0-0 in the season-series.

Trent Miner stopped 28 shots to earn his second shutout of the season against the Thunder. He has yet to allow a goal in the season-series to Wichita. Miner leads the league with four shutouts. For the Thunder, Evan Buitenhuis made a season-high 49 saves in the losing effort. He leads the league in saves (590), minutes played (1,099) and tied for first in shootout wins (2).

Utah moved into a first-place tie with the Idaho Steelheads with 29 points. Wichita remains in fifth place with 21 points and dropped to .500 overall.

Brandon Cutler leads the Grizzlies with 23 points. Mason Mannek is second with 21. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 22 points. Peter Crinella and Brayden Watts are tied for second with 19.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.