Glads Primed for Friday Tilt with Blades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (10-10-2-0) take on the Florida Everblades (12-6-2-3) tonight at Hertz Arena in Estero for the second of three meetings this week. The Glads and Blades will play each other a total of 13 times this season.

Scouting the Everblades

The Everblades sit atop the South Division with 29 points and have won four in a row. Despite their winning record, Florida holds a losing mark at home of just 3-6-0-2. Blake Winiecki paces the Blades with 27 points (13G-14A). Goaltender Devin Cooley held Atlanta to one goal on Wednesday, but the Everblades have other solid options in net with Cam Johnson and Tomas Vomacka. Johnson has played the most for Florida and holds a 5-2-1-0 record.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

The Gladiators fell to Everblades 3-1 on Wednesday night in Estero. Cody Sylvester opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal late in the second period, but Florida potted three unanswered tallies in the third frame to close out the game. Tyler Parks was strong in net once again for Atlanta with 33 saves on 35 shots.

Pelech Inks Spot in Record Books

ï»¿By touching his skate to the ice in tonight's game, Mike Pelech will take over sole possession of second place in all-time ECHL games played. Pelech will pass former Gladiators forward Cam Brown with his 790th ECHL appearance. The Toronto native first turned pro with the Ontario Reign (ECHL) in 2009 and has since played for nine other ECHL teams, including Atlanta. Pelech also ranks third in all-time ECHL assists (405) and 10th in all-time ECHL points (589).

Pelech Climbs Points List

With an assist on Cody Sylvester's second-period goal on Wednesday against Florida, Mike Pelech passed Jim Bermingham for sole possession of 10th place in all-time ECHL points. Pelech's helper gave him 589 ECHL points (184G-405A) for his 13-year professional career. Allan Sirois is next on the list at ninth with 594 ECHL points. With 14 points (4G-10A) in 22 games so far, Pelech is on pace to finish the season in fifth place on the all-time ECHL points list.

Kielly and Roy Called Up to Belleville

Forwards Kameron Kielly and Hugo Roy both made their way up to the AHL on Thursday. Kielly was recalled to Belleville, and Roy signed a PTO with the B-Sens. Kielly played two games previously with Belleville on a PTO before signing with the Gladiators on Nov. 25. This marks the third time that Roy has been called up to the AHL this season. His longest stint this year lasted three games with the B-Sens. He has skated a total of four games with Belleville this season.

--

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Florida Everblades

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

