Defensemen Darren Brady, Michael Prapavessis Sign AHL PTOs

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads defensemen Darren Brady and Michael Prapavessis have signed American Hockey League (AHL) Professional Try-Out (PTO) Contracts with the Abbotsford Canucks and Ontario Reign, respectively, prior to tonight's game, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Friday.

Brady, 25, earns his first AHL call-up after appearing in 21 games with the Steelheads to open the 2021-22 season, posting four goals and 10 assists for 14 points with 25 penalty minutes, one power play goal and a plus-six rating. The Lake Orion, Mich. product leads all Steelheads defenseman in scoring and shares the second-most helpers overall on the team, setting career-bests in all scoring categories. He made his ECHL debut with the Rapid City Rush on Feb. 12, 2021 and posted two assists in 36 games with Rapid City during the 2021-22 season, his first professional year, while also earning a pair of assists in eight games with the Macon Mayhem (SPHL).

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot defenseman played four seasons at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) from 2016-17 through 2019-20, tallying 36 points (10-26-36) through 135 games over four seasons. Brady was also named Captain during his senior season in 2019-20.

Prapavessis, 25, makes his third stint in the AHL following 16 games with the Steelheads this season, totaling two goals and nine assists for 11 points with a plus-three rating. The Oakville, Ont. native sits second among Steelheads defensemen in both assists and scoring, scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal last Saturday against the South Carolina Stingrays, and owns career-highs in all scoring categories while being the only Steelheads player without a penalty so far this season with at least five games played. Prapavessis played 52 games with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) in 2018-19 and 2019-20, earning eight points (2-6-8) with eight penalty minutes.

In four ECHL seasons between six different teams, the 6-foot-1 defenseman owns 28 points (3-25-28) with a plus-eight rating through 83 games since the 2017-18 following a four-year career at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). While there, Prapavessis earned 62 points (7-55-62) through 154 games and served as Captain during his senior season.

Brady and Prapavessis mark the third and fourth players to earn a spot on an AHL roster in the last week following Kyle Marino's recall by the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday and Matt Jurusik's PTO signing with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last Thursday.

