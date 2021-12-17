Game 2 of 3 Between the Lions and Mariners Tonight
December 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Tonight at 7:00 p.m. the Lions and the Maine Mariners will be facing off in the second game of their three-game series. The Mariners visited Trois-Rivières for the first time on Wednesday night, and the Lions showed their guests no respect by defeating the New Englanders 4-2 for their second consecutive win.
Talk about symmetry: Tonight the Laval Rocket are home to the Providence Bruins while at the same time the Lions are hosting Maine... both Providence and Maine are affiliates of the Boston Bruins.
Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron the Lions will be looking to register their third straight win. The team's record stands at 13-8-0, while the Mariners are 7-10-4.
Players to watch
Lions forward Olivier Archambault, who has 7 goals and 16 assists.
Maine forward Westin Michaud has tallied 5 points in his last 3 games (1 goal, 4 assists).
