Garreffa Has Four-Point Night to Lead Solar Bears Past Americans in 6-2 Win
December 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ALLEN, Texas - Joe Garreffa scored twice on his way to a career-high four-point night, and the Orlando Solar Bears (12-10-1-0) snapped a three-game road skid with a 6-2 win over the Allen Americans (8-9-3-0) on Friday night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
The Solar Bears - who dressed the league-minimum 13 skaters tonight after several players were placed on the ECHL Commissioner's Exempt List earlier in the day - got on the board in the first period when Garreffa scored on a breakaway at 13:35 of the first period to give Orlando a 1-0 lead.
After Jack Combs tied the score later in the frame for Allen, Garreffa touched off a four-goal run for the Solar Bears in the second period with a shot from the left circle that beat Hayden Lavigne at 2:38. Garreffa then assisted on Fabrizio Ricci's shorthanded goal late in the frame, and completed his night with an assist on Aaron Luchuk's shorthanded empty-net tally.
Defenseman Andrew McLean, shifted to forward tonight, contributed three assists, while Braydon Barker added two helpers. Luke Boka also scored a power-play goal for Orlando, and newcomer Jake Transit, signed earlier this week out of Ferris State University, netted his first pro goal late in the third period.
Zach Émond made 34 saves to earn his fifth win of the season for the Solar Bears.
1st Period
ORL Goal: Joe Garreffa (4) at 13:35. Assisted by Andrew McLean and Michael Brodzinski.
ALN Goal: Jack Combs (6) at 15:59. Assisted by Kris Myllari and Branden Troock.
SHOTS: ORL 10, ALN 12
2nd Period
ORL Goal: Joe Garreffa (5) at 2:38. Assisted by Andrew McLean.
ORL Goal: Fabrizio Ricci (2) [SH] at 18:22. Assisted by Joe Garreffa and Kevin Lohan.
SHOTS: ORL 18, ALN 10
3rd Period
ORL Goal: Luke Boka (5) [PP] at 0:09. Assisted by Braydon Barker.
ORL Goal: Jake Transit (1) at 16:19. Assisted by Braydon Barker.
ALN Goal: Tyler Poulsen (4) at 17:41. Assisted by Branden Troock.
ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (10) [EN-SH] at 19:48. Assisted by Andrew McLean and Joe Garreffa.
SHOTS: ORL 9, ALN 14
Goaltending
ORL: Zach Émond, 34-for-36
ALN: Hayden Lavigne, 31-for-36
NOTABLES:
Orlando is now 11-0-0-0 when scoring first.
Andrew McLean's three assists set a new ECHL career-high for the defenseman.
Kevin Lohan's assist on Ricci's goal was the fifth shorthanded assist of his career, giving him sole possession of second place for shorthanded assists in team history.
Michael Brodzinski appeared in his 150th career game with the Solar Bears, becoming just the sixth player in team history to do so; his assist on Garreffa's first goal snapped an eight-game pointless streak.
Dmitry Semykin racked up 17 penalty minutes as a result of an altercation with Allen's Dawson Butt in the first period, setting a new season-high for an individual player.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears battle the Allen Americans again on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:05 p.m. ET at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
