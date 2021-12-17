Game Notes: at Idaho

GAME #25 at Idaho

12/17/21 | Idaho Central Arena | 7:10 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Garrett Klotz and Brett Gravelle both scored, Lukas Parik made 32 saves on 33 shots faced and the Rush edged the Idaho Steelheads, 2-1, Wednesday night at the Idaho Central Arena. It was the Rush's third-straight win and snapped a four-game winning streak for the Steelheads.

STARTING TO ROLL: Rapid City's win on Wednesday was its third in a row, the longest winning streak for the Rush this season. They have won four of their last five, dating back to win over the Allen Americans on December 5. In its last five games, Rapid City has outscored its opponents, 19-9.

THOSE GOALTENDERS, THOUGH: Lukas Parik continued a stretch of strong play by Rapid City goaltenders on Wednesday by stopping 32 of the 33 shots he faced. In Rapid City's past five games, two of which were started by Parik and three of which featured David Tendeck, Rush netminders have combined for 183 saves on 192 shots. Over that stretch, their combined save percentage is .953 and goals against average is 1.81

ALONE IN THIRD: Following Wednesday's win, Rapid City sits alone in third place in the ECHL Mountain division. The Rush vaulted past the idle Tulsa Oilers with that win that also pushed their points percentage above .500 for the first time since October 30, when they were 2-1-1-0 after an overtime loss against Idaho. Despite that long gap, the Rush have never fallen more than two games below .500 this season.

SCOUTING THE STEELHEADS: Idaho enters Friday's game tied with the Utah Grizzlies atop the ECHL Mountain division. The Steelheads calling card has been defense; Idaho holds its opponents to an average of 2.09 goals per game, the best goal-scoring defense in the ECHL. Prior to Wednesday's 2-1 Rush win, the Steelheads were on a four-game winning streak during which they had allowed a total of two goals. Idaho goaltender Jake Kupsky leads the ECHL in goals against average at 1.60 and is the reigning Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week.

ODDS AND ENDS: Garrett Klotz's goal in the first period on Wednesday was his second of the season and the first since he scored Rapid City's first goal of the season on October 22...the Rush improved to 7-3-1-2 when they score the game's first goal after Wednesday's win...Rapid City is now 2-0-1-0 in three games at Idaho this season...the Rush had 23 shots on goal on Wednesday, the fewest they have had in a game they have won this season.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Steelheads will take Saturday off before completing their week of games against one another on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at the Idaho Central Arena is scheduled for 4:05 PM.

