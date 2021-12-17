Forward Noah Corson Called up to Chicago Wolves
December 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA. -- The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Friday morning that forward Noah Corson has been called up to the Chicago Wolves.
Corson becomes the fifth Admiral to receive the call-up to Chicago this season (Warm, Brickley, Williams, Lacroix).
The 23-year old Quebec native is currently under contract with the Wolves. He began the season with the Admirals, where he proceeded to play in 23 games and registered 16 points (6g, 10a). Those 16 points was the second-highest on the team.
Not only was he high in the ranks on the team in points, he led the Admirals with 53 total penalty minutes.
In corresponding moves, the Admirals released forward Chris Ordoobodi and defenseman Harrison Harper yesterday. The team signed forward Aaron Huffnagle and defenseman Sean Leonard to Standard Player Contracts (SPC) today. Both players will be in the lineup for tonight's game against Wheeling.
