Gladiators Add Harrington and Ryback

December 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that the team signed forwards Matt Harrington and Aaron Ryback to Standard Player Contracts. Atlanta is currently in the middle of a three-game swing in the Sunshine State against the Florida Everblades (12-6-2-3).

Harrington, 31, has played in over 400 professional games over the course of his career, mostly in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The North Port, Florida native has posted eight points (4G-4A) in 59 career ECHL contests. Harrington last played in the 2019-20 season with the Florida Everblades.

Ryback, 26, will make his first ECHL appearance if he skates in a game with the Gladiators. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native skated in 18 games with the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL prior to signing with Atlanta and recorded one goal and four assists. Prior to turning pro, Ryback played four seasons at Concordia College.

The Gladiators play tonight at 7:30 PM against the Everblades at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. --

For more information, the 2021-2022 game schedule, and to purchase single game, mini-plans, group and season tickets, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.