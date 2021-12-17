Fuel Beat Cyclones, 7-2
December 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cyclones scored first, but were plagued by penalties and a Darien Craighead hat trick that helped Indy pull away with a 7-2 win.
Cincinnati falls to 12-11-0-0 on the season. The Fuel snap a three game winless skid, going to 7-11-2-1.
- Justin Vaive scored just 48 seconds in, getting the 'Clones their fastest goal to start a game this season. The captain chased a rebound from a Nick Boka shot and slammed it past Indy's Cale Morris. The goal was Vaive's fifth of the season, and third in the last two games.
- Indy retaliated 20 seconds later when Spencer Watson found a loose puck in the crease to slide past Cyclones goaltender Sean Bonar. The Fuel scored again when Craighead found a puck in the high slot to give Indy the lead, followed by a power play goal from Seamus Malone, who made it 3-1 Fuel 15:57 into the first.
- Malone's power play goal was the first of four the Cyclones allowed on the night. Indy struck in four of six opportunities. They converted to make it 4-1 less than two minutes into the second period, while Dajon Mingo and Lukas Craggs were in the penalty box. On a 5-on-3, Jared Thomas planted himself in-between the circles for a one-timer that beat Bonar, making it 4-1 Indy and subsequently ending Bonar's night. The goaltender made 19 saves on 23 shots before Cole Kehler came in relief. Overall, Cincinnati was outshot 42-16.
- Johnny Coughlin scored his third goal of the season 8:27 into the middle period when the defenseman whipped a shot over the blocker of Morris, getting the Cyclones back within two goals.
- The Fuel would score the final three goals of the game, with two coming on the power play and off the stick of Craighead, who converted on his third of the night on a cross-ice feed just over seven minutes into the final period.
Kehler made 16 saves in relief, while Morris posted 14 stops for the win.
The Cyclones have a pair of games remaining on the weekend in Fort Wayne against the Komets.
