Heartlanders Open Week with Loss at Kansas City

Independence, MO - Riese Zmolek scored his first professional goal in a 3-1 Iowa Heartlanders defeat at the Kansas City Mavericks Friday at Cable Dahmer Arena. The teams will rematch Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Zmolek scored his first goal at :22 of the second, the quickest the Heartlanders have scored to open any period in team history. The power-play marker came on a centering pass from Zach White to the deep slot. Cole Stallard also assisted to help provide the Landers a 1-0 edge. Zmolek captained Minnesota State last season.

Theo Calvas scored his second career goal and tied the game at 7:22 of the second, then Marcus Crawford (6:17 of 3rd) and Ben Johnson (15:38 of 3rd) scored to give Kansas City a 3-1 advantage.

Jack Berry blocked 17 shots in defeat. Daniil Chechelev made 27 saves for his fifth win of the season.

The Heartlanders are on the road Dec. 18 at 7:05 p.m. against Kansas City. Coverage starts at 6:50 P.M. with the Mediacom Keys to the Game on the Iowa Heartlanders Broadcast Network at iowaheartlanders.com/listenlive and flohockey.tv.

Iowa is back at home for three games Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Dec. 29 for Family Week!

Sunday, Dec. 26 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City: Postgame skate, presented by Family Dental Center

Monday, Dec. 27 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City: ZOOperstars appearance at game.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Tulsa: College Night with discounted tickets for those with a .edu email address or college ID.

Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

