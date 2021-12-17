Stingrays Make Trio of Deals

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Friday that goaltender Ryan Bednard and defenseman Jordan Subban have been recalled by the Hershey Bears. The Stingrays have also agreed to terms with defenseman Ben Boukal.

Bednard, 24, has a 5-5 record after appearing in 10 games for the Stingrays this season, posting a 2.44 goals against average to go along with his 0.922 save percentage. The 2015 seventh round draft pick of the Florida Panthers is in his third pro season, accumulating a 0.915 save percentage and .262 goals against average. Over his past five appearances for the Stingrays, Bednard boasts a .940 save percentage while giving up less than two goals per game. This will be Bednard's second call-up to Hershey in the past week.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound netminder has spent the majority of time the last two seasons with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Bednard has had various stints with the Springfield Thunderbirds and Syracuse Crunch of the AHL, posting a 5-4 record with a 3.13 goals against average and 0.902 save percentage.

Subban, 26, signed with Hershey this past offseason and was assigned to the Stingrays before the season began. Through 19 games with South Carolina, Subban ranks second on the team with eight assists and is tied for seventh among defensemen in the league with four goals.

Before taking last season off, the native of Rexdale, Ontario played in 232 AHL games with the Utica Comets and Ontario Reign, tallying 103 points (34 goals, 69 assists). During the 2019-20 campaign, Subban appeared in 47 games for Dornbirner EC in Austria, scoring five goals and adding 11 assists.

Boukal, 29, gets his first crack in the ECHL after spending the first three years of his professional career split among the Federal Professional Hockey League and Southern Professional Hockey League. The blueliner played in 56 games for the Danville Dashers of the FPHL, tallying 26 points (five goals, 21 assists). The native of Lansing, IL has scored three goals and added 13 assists in 65 games with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem and Quad City Storm in his first two seasons before assisting on three goals this year in 15 games for the Vermilion County Bobcats.

The Stingrays return home on Friday, December 17th at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the Toledo Walleye for the only time this season.

