ECHL Transactions - December 17
December 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 17, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Jake Cass, D
Anthony D'Amours, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Worcester:
Chris Ordoobadi, F from Norfolk
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Antoine Bibeau, G assigned from Charlotte by Seattle
Add D-Jay Jerome, F activated from reserve
Atlanta:
Add Matt Harrington, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Aaron Ryback, F signed contract, added to active roster
Cincinnati:
Add Lukas Craggs, F assigned by Rochester
Delete Gianluca Esteves, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Jeremy Dehner, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Damian Chrcek, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Cam Johnson, G placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Kevin Zion, G added as EBUG
Add Shawn Boudrias, F activated from reserve
Delete Bailey Brkin, G loaned to Utica
Idaho:
Add Cooper Jones, D activated from reserve
Delete Darren Brady, D loaned to Abbotsford
Delete Michael Prapavessis, D loaned to Ontario
Indy:
Delete Liam Folkes, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/6) [12/16]
Iowa:
Add Fedor Gordeev, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Kalamazoo:
Add Jake Gaudet, F assigned by Cleveland
Add Max Humitz, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve
Delete Greg Betzold, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)
Maine:
Add Zachary Bouthillier, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mathew Santos, F activated from reserve
Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Pascal Laberge, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Providence
Norfolk:
Add Sean Leonard, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Aaron Huffnagle, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Noah Corson, F recalled by Chicago (AHL) [12/16]
Orlando:
Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG
Add Andrew McLean, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jake Transit, F activated from reserve
Delete Tristin Langan, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Steenn Pasichnuk, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Ian Parker, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jackson Keane, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Brad Barone, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
South Carolina:
Add Ben Boukal, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake Coleman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Hunter Shepard, G activated from reserve
Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jordan Subban, D recalled by Hershey
Delete Ryan Bednard, G recalled by Hershey
Toledo:
Add Brandon Hawkins, F activated from Injured Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Hayden Shaw, D activated from reserve
Utah:
Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve
Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL) (a.m.)
Worcester:
Delete Clint Filbrandt, D suspended by team
