ECHL Transactions - December 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 17, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Jake Cass, D

Anthony D'Amours, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Worcester:

Chris Ordoobadi, F from Norfolk

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Antoine Bibeau, G assigned from Charlotte by Seattle

Add D-Jay Jerome, F activated from reserve

Atlanta:

Add Matt Harrington, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Aaron Ryback, F signed contract, added to active roster

Cincinnati:

Add Lukas Craggs, F assigned by Rochester

Delete Gianluca Esteves, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Jeremy Dehner, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Damian Chrcek, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cam Johnson, G placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Kevin Zion, G added as EBUG

Add Shawn Boudrias, F activated from reserve

Delete Bailey Brkin, G loaned to Utica

Idaho:

Add Cooper Jones, D activated from reserve

Delete Darren Brady, D loaned to Abbotsford

Delete Michael Prapavessis, D loaned to Ontario

Indy:

Delete Liam Folkes, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/6) [12/16]

Iowa:

Add Fedor Gordeev, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Kalamazoo:

Add Jake Gaudet, F assigned by Cleveland

Add Max Humitz, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve

Delete Greg Betzold, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)

Maine:

Add Zachary Bouthillier, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mathew Santos, F activated from reserve

Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Pascal Laberge, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Providence

Norfolk:

Add Sean Leonard, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Aaron Huffnagle, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Noah Corson, F recalled by Chicago (AHL) [12/16]

Orlando:

Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG

Add Andrew McLean, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jake Transit, F activated from reserve

Delete Tristin Langan, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Steenn Pasichnuk, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Ian Parker, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jackson Keane, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Brad Barone, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

South Carolina:

Add Ben Boukal, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake Coleman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Hunter Shepard, G activated from reserve

Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jordan Subban, D recalled by Hershey

Delete Ryan Bednard, G recalled by Hershey

Toledo:

Add Brandon Hawkins, F activated from Injured Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Hayden Shaw, D activated from reserve

Utah:

Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve

Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL) (a.m.)

Worcester:

Delete Clint Filbrandt, D suspended by team

