Game Preview: Solar Bears at Americans: December 17, 2021

ALLEN, Texas - The Orlando Solar Bears (11-10-1-0) continue their season-high six-game road trip, when they visit the Allen Americans (8-8-3-0) for the first time since the 2017-18 season tonight at 8:05 p.m. ET from the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Solar Bears are a lifetime 2-1-1-0 against Allen.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Michael Brodzinski is slated to play in his 150th career game for the Solar Bears tonight against Allen, where he spent part of his rookie season in 2016-17 while a prospect for the San Jose Sharks. His 88 points with Orlando are the second-most by a defenseman in franchise history behind only Eric Baier.

Orlando is 5-for-27 (18.52%) on the power play over its last seven games.

Zach Émond is expected to get the start tonight for the Solar Bears. The goaltender last saw game action on Dec. 11 at Jacksonville in a relief appearance.

Orlando is 14-for-17 (82.35%) on the penalty kill in its last six games.

Andrew McLean has been activated from the injured reserve and will make his return to the lineup tonight. The defenseman had missed the last four games after suffering an injury on Dec. 1 at Jacksonville.

The Solar Bears are expected to play three skaters short tonight due to several players being placed on the ECHL Commissioner's Exempt List earlier today.

The Americans are led by former three-time ECHL MVP Chad Costello (22 points), who helped guide Allen to back-to-back Kelly Cups from 2015-16. Allen has only earned six points through eight home matches this season, among the lowest in the league.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears battle the Allen Americans again on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:05 p.m. ET at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

