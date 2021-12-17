Mariners Win Friday Night Shootout Thriller
December 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Friday night was the second game of the three-game series between the Trois-Rivières Lions and the Maine Mariners. On Wednesday night in the first game of the series the Lions bested the Mariners 4-2.
The Mariners opened the scoring in Game Two early in the first period with a goal from Patrick Shea. The Lions' Shawn St-Amant replied with assists going to Jonathan Joannette and Olivier Galipeau. A few minutes later St-Amant scored his 11th of the season and second of the night, this time on the power play and the Lions went into the intermission sporting a 2-1 lead.
The Mariners fought back in the second period to tie the game on a goal by forward Conner Bleackley who beat Lions goalkeeper Kevin Poulin. Just over four minutes later Matthew Santos took advantage of a Mariners power play to give Maine the lead. The Lions number 10 - forward Jonathan Joannette - then potted his first goal of the season and the score at the end of the second period was knotted at 3-3.
There was no scoring in the third period so the teams headed to overtime. The extra stanza didn't accomplish anything as neither team found the back of the net. That led to a shootout, and Lions coach Éric Bélanger selected Justin Ducharme, Cédric Montminy and Olivier Archambault as shooters while the Mariners first two shooters were Conner Bleackley and Cameron Askew.
None of the Lions' three marksmen scored, while the Mariners' Askew was able to beat Poulin and the Mariners left Colisée Vidéotron with a 4-3 shootout victory.
Lions' next game will be tomorrow, December 18th, click on the link below to buy tickets.
