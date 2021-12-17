Fuel Storm Past the Cyclones in Friday Night Contest

INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their first of three games in three days, the Indy Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night. Cincinnati jumped out to an early lead but Indy would score seven goals en route to a win at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Scoring :18 seconds into the game, Justin Vaive picked up a loose puck in front of the Fuel net and fired it over the shoulder of Cale Morris handing the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. Less than a minute later, Indy's Spencer Watson jumped on a rebound from Sean Bonar and tucked it into the back of the net, tying the game 1-1.

Scoring his first goal in a Fuel uniform, Darien Craighead picked up a puck in the Cincinnati slot and fired it past Bonar to make it 2-1, Fuel. Following Craighead's goal, Seamus Malone picked up a deflected puck and tucked it past Bonar to give the Fuel a two-goal lead going into the locker room.

Taking advantage of an early power play in the second period, Jared Thomas extended his point streak to 10 games when he fired a slap shot from the point past Bonar. Cutting Indy's lead to two goals, Johnny Coughlin beat Morris with a slapshot over the shoulder. Responding with nine minutes remaining in the second period, Craighead tallied his second goal of the game when he one-timed a pass from Malone into the Cincinnati net.

Scoring Indy's sixth goal of the game, Mike Lee walked through a group of Cincinnati defensemen and fed an open Watson who tallied his second goal of the game. Tallying a hat-trick in his first game with the Fuel Craighead fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Cole Kehler to put Indy up 7-2.

