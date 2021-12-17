Fuel Storm Past the Cyclones in Friday Night Contest
December 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their first of three games in three days, the Indy Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night. Cincinnati jumped out to an early lead but Indy would score seven goals en route to a win at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Scoring :18 seconds into the game, Justin Vaive picked up a loose puck in front of the Fuel net and fired it over the shoulder of Cale Morris handing the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. Less than a minute later, Indy's Spencer Watson jumped on a rebound from Sean Bonar and tucked it into the back of the net, tying the game 1-1.
Scoring his first goal in a Fuel uniform, Darien Craighead picked up a puck in the Cincinnati slot and fired it past Bonar to make it 2-1, Fuel. Following Craighead's goal, Seamus Malone picked up a deflected puck and tucked it past Bonar to give the Fuel a two-goal lead going into the locker room.
Taking advantage of an early power play in the second period, Jared Thomas extended his point streak to 10 games when he fired a slap shot from the point past Bonar. Cutting Indy's lead to two goals, Johnny Coughlin beat Morris with a slapshot over the shoulder. Responding with nine minutes remaining in the second period, Craighead tallied his second goal of the game when he one-timed a pass from Malone into the Cincinnati net.
Scoring Indy's sixth goal of the game, Mike Lee walked through a group of Cincinnati defensemen and fed an open Watson who tallied his second goal of the game. Tallying a hat-trick in his first game with the Fuel Craighead fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Cole Kehler to put Indy up 7-2.
Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 17, 2021
- Heartlanders Open Week with Loss at Kansas City - Iowa Heartlanders
- Garreffa Has Four-Point Night to Lead Solar Bears Past Americans in 6-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Win Friday Night Shootout Thriller - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Drop Hard-Fought Game in Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Tame Lions in Shootout - Maine Mariners
- Tomlak's Late-Game Heroics Lift the Walleye over the Stingrays - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Fall in Late Game Heartbreaker - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Storm Past the Cyclones in Friday Night Contest - Indy Fuel
- Parks Dominates in Road Win for Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Blades' Comeback Held off by Gladiators - Florida Everblades
- Power Play Keys 3-1 Nailers Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Beat Cyclones, 7-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night at the Mav - Utah Grizzlies
- Defensemen Darren Brady, Michael Prapavessis Sign AHL PTOs - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 17 - ECHL
- Game 2 of 3 Between the Lions and Mariners Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Americans: December 17, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators Add Harrington and Ryback - Atlanta Gladiators
- MacArthur, Vidmar, Lijdsman Sign PTO's with AHL's Utica Comets - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Forward Noah Corson Called up to Chicago Wolves - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Orlando Tonight at 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Rabbits Host 2021 Bunny Toss Presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Make Trio of Deals - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night at the Mav - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads Primed for Friday Tilt with Blades - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Looks to Get Back on Track Tonight in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades Look for Fifth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.