Game Day Preview: Americans Host Orlando Tonight at 7:05 PM

Allen Americans goaltender Antoine Bibeau faces the Wichita Thunder

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), host the Orlando Solar Bears tonight and tomorrow in the first matchup this season against a team from the Eastern Conference.

The Allen Americans enter play tonight on a three-game winning streak, sweeping the Wichita Thunder last weekend. The three-game streak is the longest of the season for the team. The win last Sunday afternoon at CUTX, was the first win for the group at home since October 30th.

"We are hitting our groove," said Americans Co-Captain Chad Costello. "We started to see signs of that a few weeks back in Idaho, and last week we put it all together. We're getting healthy and that's the main reason for our recent success. Seeing our group at close to 100 % makes a big difference."

Some good news today for Americans fans, as it's the return of goaltender Antoine Bibeau. He was assigned to Allen late last night by the Seattle Kraken, from their AHL affiliate Charlotte. Bibeau is 2-0 in three starts with the Americans this season. All three of his starts have come on the road.

The Americans entertain the Orlando Solar Bears tonight at 7:05 pm. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since October of 2017, when Orlando was in town for two games. The Americans picked up three of four points that weekend losing the second of the two games in overtime.

Orlando enters tonight's game on a three-game losing streak, having been swept last weekend. The Solar Bears are third in the South Division, six points behind first place Florida.

The Solar Bears enter tonight's game with some familiar names on their roster. Joseph Garreffa, Michael Brodzinski, Kyle Topping, Steen Pasichnuk, Jake McGrew, and Krystof Hrabik, have all played in games with the Solar Bears this season. McGrew and Hrabik are both currently up in the American Hockey League with the San Jose Barracuda.

