Rabbits Host 2021 Bunny Toss Presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving

December 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Tis the Season for Swamp Rabbits Holiday Hockey! Join us as we ring in the Holiday Spirit with sing along Holiday classics in game, exclusive concourse interactions, and the return of the Bunny Toss presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving, the Swamp Rabbit version of the traditional teddy bear toss.

Bring along a new or gently used stuffed animal to donate to local upstate charities by throwing them on the ice after the first Swamp Rabbits goal!

Santa and Kid's activities will be on the concourse pre-game make this one game you and the whole family can't miss!

Bringing the family for a night out? Take advantage of a special Family Four Pack night and get 4 hot dogs, 4 drinks, 4 chips, and 4 tickets to the game!

FAMILY FOUR PACK

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced the beneficiaries of the 2021 Bunny Toss presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving on December 18 are Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County, Phillis Wheatley Community Center, A Child's Haven, LEO Santa, Fire Pit Ranch, and The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greenville County.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with these impactful community organizations for this season's Bunny Toss," said Swamp Rabbits President Todd Mackin. "We are privileged to be a part of a community with so many organizations that believe in making a positive impact, not only during the holiday season, but in the Greenville and surrounding area each and every day."

Each benefiting organization will receive a supply of donated stuffed animals thrown onto the ice after the first Swamp Rabbits goal of the game against the Toledo Walleye at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Each donation of stuffed animals will be delivered using Swamp Rabbit Moving trucks and will be made during the following week.

Before you donate your stuffed animals, donate the gift of life joining the Swamp Rabbit Lifesaver League by donating blood on Saturday night!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.