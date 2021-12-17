K-Wings Drop Hard-Fought Game in Fort Wayne
December 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN- The Kalamazoo Wings (11-9-0-0) dropped a close 4-2 game to the Fort Wayne Komets (13-6-2-0) Friday night at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
The K-Wings would kick off the scoring, taking advantage of a Komets turnover in the neutral zone. Kalamazoo Forward Tanner Sorenson charged up the heart of the Komets defense and fired a shot past the goalie to give the K-Wings an early lead. The goal marked Sorenson's fourth straight game with a point. The Komets would respond in a similar fashion, as Fort Wayne Forward Anthony Petruzzelli scored on a breakaway to tie things up at the end of the first period.
Fort Wayne would take the lead on a goal in the second period. A shot from Komets Forward Matthew Barnaby took an unusual bounce off of K-Wings Goalie Jet Greaves to find the net.
Petruzzelli found the game-winner in the third frame to make it 3-1 Fort Wayne. The K-Wings would respond in a 4-on-4 opportunity. A shot from Andrew DeBrincat was deflected and Giovanni Vallati drained the rebound from the left circle to draw Kalmazoo within one. With 2:19 remaining, Komets Forward Oliver Cooper would score on an empty netter to ice the game.
Greaves stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced in the loss.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 17, 2021
- Heartlanders Open Week with Loss at Kansas City - Iowa Heartlanders
- Garreffa Has Four-Point Night to Lead Solar Bears Past Americans in 6-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Win Friday Night Shootout Thriller - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Drop Hard-Fought Game in Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Tame Lions in Shootout - Maine Mariners
- Tomlak's Late-Game Heroics Lift the Walleye over the Stingrays - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Fall in Late Game Heartbreaker - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Storm Past the Cyclones in Friday Night Contest - Indy Fuel
- Parks Dominates in Road Win for Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Blades' Comeback Held off by Gladiators - Florida Everblades
- Power Play Keys 3-1 Nailers Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Beat Cyclones, 7-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night at the Mav - Utah Grizzlies
- Defensemen Darren Brady, Michael Prapavessis Sign AHL PTOs - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 17 - ECHL
- Game 2 of 3 Between the Lions and Mariners Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Americans: December 17, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators Add Harrington and Ryback - Atlanta Gladiators
- MacArthur, Vidmar, Lijdsman Sign PTO's with AHL's Utica Comets - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Forward Noah Corson Called up to Chicago Wolves - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Orlando Tonight at 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Rabbits Host 2021 Bunny Toss Presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Make Trio of Deals - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night at the Mav - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads Primed for Friday Tilt with Blades - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Looks to Get Back on Track Tonight in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades Look for Fifth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.