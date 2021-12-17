K-Wings Drop Hard-Fought Game in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, IN- The Kalamazoo Wings (11-9-0-0) dropped a close 4-2 game to the Fort Wayne Komets (13-6-2-0) Friday night at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The K-Wings would kick off the scoring, taking advantage of a Komets turnover in the neutral zone. Kalamazoo Forward Tanner Sorenson charged up the heart of the Komets defense and fired a shot past the goalie to give the K-Wings an early lead. The goal marked Sorenson's fourth straight game with a point. The Komets would respond in a similar fashion, as Fort Wayne Forward Anthony Petruzzelli scored on a breakaway to tie things up at the end of the first period.

Fort Wayne would take the lead on a goal in the second period. A shot from Komets Forward Matthew Barnaby took an unusual bounce off of K-Wings Goalie Jet Greaves to find the net.

Petruzzelli found the game-winner in the third frame to make it 3-1 Fort Wayne. The K-Wings would respond in a 4-on-4 opportunity. A shot from Andrew DeBrincat was deflected and Giovanni Vallati drained the rebound from the left circle to draw Kalmazoo within one. With 2:19 remaining, Komets Forward Oliver Cooper would score on an empty netter to ice the game.

Greaves stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced in the loss.

